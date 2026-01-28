Fresno Grizzlies Set to Host Job Fair on Saturday, February 7

Fresno, CA - As anticipation builds for another season of baseball in downtown Fresno, the Fresno Grizzlies are inviting the community to be part of the action by hosting their annual job fair on Saturday, February 7. The hiring event will focus on filling over 100 seasonal roles that help bring game days and special events to life at Chukchansi Park.

"This unofficial start to our year helps set the tone for everything we hope to accomplish," commented Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks, "We are excited to welcome all of the passionate people who help us make Chukchansi Park special all season long."

The Fresno Grizzlies are seeking candidates to fill positions in the following areas:

Security

Guest Services

Fun Zone

Parking

Video Crew

G Force Promo Team

Ticket Office

Team Store

Cooks

Bartenders

Cashiers

Warehouse Runners

Servers

The event will take place at Chukchansi Park from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Prospective employees can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to discuss why they would be a great fit for the organization.

Those unable to attend the job fair can still apply for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com starting February 7.







