Double-Header Turns Series from Grizzlies

Published on April 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - A rain-soaked start turned into a long Sunday at Chukchansi Park, as the Fresno Grizzlies (12-9) dropped both the completion of Saturday's suspended game and Sunday's series finale to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-9), falling 7-2 and 6-0 to close the homestand.

The two losses handed Rancho Cucamonga the series, four games to two, despite Fresno showing flashes of the high-powered offense that defined much of the week. It's the first series loss of the season for the Grizzlies.

Instead, Sunday became about missed opportunities and momentum swings that never quite came back.

Saturday night's contest never made it past the early innings, with steady rain forcing a suspension with two outs in the bottom of the second and Clayton Gray at the plate. Fresno had already grabbed early momentum, highlighted by Cameron Nelson's leadoff home run-his first of the season-to ignite the crowd before the delay.

When play resumed Sunday, the tone shifted quickly. Gray struck out on the first two pitches he saw to complete the paused at-bat, and Rancho Cucamonga wasted no time seizing control behind a six-run second inning that had begun the night before.

The Quakes capitalized on traffic, a defensive miscue, and timely hits to flip a 1-0 deficit into a commanding lead. Fresno never fully recovered, though Derek Bernard's solo home run in the fourth provided a brief spark and trimmed the deficit to four.

From there, the Grizzlies were kept quiet offensively, managing just seven hits and going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Rancho added an insurance run in the ninth on Anyelo Marquez's solo homer to seal the 7-2 decision in the resumed game.

Just hours later, the two clubs returned for the regularly scheduled finale, a seven-inning contest that began at 3:05 p.m. due to the earlier suspension. Fresno again found itself playing from behind early.

Rancho Cucamonga struck in the first and built a three-run cushion through two innings, forcing Fresno to chase the game throughout. The Grizzlies threatened briefly when Clayton Gray doubled to open the first inning, but the opportunity slipped away without a run.

The offense struggled to string together sustained pressure, finishing with just three hits on the afternoon. Ethan Holliday's triple in the sixth provided a late spark, but Fresno was unable to cash in, going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Marcos Herrera took the loss, while Austin Emener provided a bright spot out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts to keep the deficit manageable into the middle innings.

Rancho Cucamonga broke the game open in the seventh, using walks, stolen bases and a two-run double from Slate Alford to extend the lead and put the finale out of reach at 6-0.

Despite the tough finish, the Grizzlies showed resilience throughout the series, highlighted by their comeback walk-off win earlier in the week and a dominant 10-run performance on Friday night. Ultimately, though, Sunday's pair of losses underscored the fine margins in a series where momentum shifted quickly.

The Grizzlies now turn their attention to a two-week road trip, beginning with a six-game series in Stockton against the Ports. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with Sunday's finale scheduled for 2:09 p.m., as Fresno continues its run through North Division opponents before eventually heading to Rancho Cucamonga.

All games can be heard on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen while Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday are also available on ESPN Radio. The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show begins 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.







California League Stories from April 26, 2026

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