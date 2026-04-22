Bernard's Walk-Off Completes Comeback against Rancho

Published on April 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-6) delivered their most dramatic win of the season, storming back for their first walk-off victory of 2026 to stun the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (9-8) 7-6 Tuesday morning at Chukchansi Park.

Trailing entering the ninth and without ever holding a lead to start an inning, the Grizzlies flipped the script in the final frame. Derek Bernard's walk-off single not only completed the comeback, but marked Fresno's first lead of the entire series.

Rancho Cucamonga controlled much of the afternoon early, building a 6-2 lead behind timely hitting and pressure on the bases.

Much like Tuesday night the Grizzlies chipped away, manufacturing runs in the middle innings to stay within striking distance.

Matt Klein's third home run of the season got Fresno on the board and set an early tone, preventing a repeat of the previous night when the Grizzlies were held without a baserunner through the first three innings.

That early swing provided a spark as Fresno looked to settle into the game offensively.

The Grizzlies continued to grind out at-bats as the game progressed, finding ways to create traffic and apply pressure. Cam Nelson's run in the eighth, coming on a productive groundout, trimmed the deficit to two and kept momentum building heading into the final inning.

Tanner Thach continued his torrid stretch at the plate, doubling twice and reaching base to help set the table, while the lineup collectively forced the Quakes' bullpen to work in high-leverage spots late.

On the mound, Manuel Olivares was dominant across three scoreless innings, striking out five and shutting down any chance of the Quakes adding on. His work out of the bullpen kept the deficit manageable and allowed the offense the time it needed to mount the comeback.

In the ninth, the Grizzlies loaded the bases with one out. Roldy Brito delivered the key swing, lining a two-run single to center to tie the game at 6-6 and ignite the crowd at Chukchansi Park.

After a strikeout put the pressure back on, Bernard stepped in and delivered the decisive blow, shooting a single to left to bring home Nelson and cap the comeback in walk-off fashion.

Olivares (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, finishing off his dominant outing and preserving the rest of the Grizzlies bullpen as Fresno secured its first walk-off victory of the season.

Both teams will have more than 24 hours before they return to action Thursday Night. Its Estrella Thursday at the ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:50.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be available on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live beginning at 6:35 with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show.







California League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.