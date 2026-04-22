Quakes Foil Late Comeback Bid, Take Series Opener

Published on April 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-6) gave the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (9-7) all they could handle on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park, but the pitching staff clutched up with the game on the line to see out a 5-4 series-opening victory.

Right away, the Quakes put up runs in bunches, giving their pitching staff a comfortable cushion. An error plated the game's first run in the top of the first before a four-run rally in the second lengthened Rancho Cucamonga's early edge. Anyelo Marquez launched a home run to lead off the frame while Kendrey Maduro and Lucas Ramirez produced run-scoring singles, upping their advantage to 5-0.

That was more than enough run support for Quakes starter Talon Haley as he carved through the Fresno order. He allowed just one run without surrendering a hit, striking out eight batters in his four-inning start.

Upon his departure, the Grizzlies climbed back in the game, but Rancho Cucamonga's bullpen stepped up to hold them in check. Yokelvin Reyes contributed three relief innings, stranding a runner on third base to finish his outing. Jaren Warwick soon followed, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs on base to finish the eighth and keep the Quakes up by one.

The Quakes trusted Nicolò Pinazzi with the ball in the bottom of the ninth, and the Italian left-hander delivered. He promptly punched out the first two batters he faced, and despite permitting a two-out walk, he pitched to his defense to record the final out as Maduro made a sliding play at shortstop to seal the win.

The Quakes return to Chukchansi Park at 11:05 AM on Wednesday for an Education Day showdown against the Grizzlies. RHP Ubaldo Soto takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP JB Middleton for Fresno. On Tuesday, April 28th, the Quakes head back to Morongo Field for the start of a 12-game homestand versus the Inland Empire 66ers.







California League Stories from April 22, 2026

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