Five-Run Second Inning Dooms Quakes in Defeat

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The San Jose Giants (10-3) used a five-run second inning to pull away from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-6) early on as they secured a 6-2 victory on Friday night at Morongo Field.

The Giants rallied with two outs in their second turn at bat, and they came through in a pair of bases-loaded opportunities to put up a crooked number. An infield single and grand slam placed the Quakes behind the eight ball, down 5-0.

From that point forward, Quakes pitching held San Jose's lineup in check. Dylan Jordan tied his season-high in strikeouts, fanning eight Giants over the course of his five-inning start. Out of the bullpen, Jaren Warwick and Fulton Lockhart continued their spotless starts to the 2026 campaign. Warwick tossed two innings of no-run ball while Lockhart punched out three batters in the top of the ninth.

Additionally, Rancho Cucamonga's first pitching change of the contest doubled as a franchise milestone. Kirby Yates took the hill in the sixth inning, becoming the first Major League rehabber of the season as well as the Angels' first since the Quakes' re-affiliation into their organization last offseason.

Hayden Alvarez provided the only offense for the Quakes in the bottom of the eighth, breaking up San Jose's shutout bid in the process. He launched a two-run home run to left field, his second in as many days, cashing in an Anyelo Marquez two-out triple in the process.

The Quakes head back to work at Morongo Field on Saturday at 6:30 PM for the fifth game of this six-game series. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga versus LHP Braydon Risley for San Jose. The team will honor all First Responders in the community as part of First Responders Night, presented by National CORE, and there will also be a spectacular postgame fireworks display.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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