Quakes Powerless to Stop Giants

Published on April 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The San Jose Giants (8-3) did not skip a beat offensively on Wednesday night at Morongo Field as they cruised to a 16-3 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-4).

The Quakes plated their first run thanks to Marlon Quintero in the bottom of the third. The catcher launched a solo home run beyond the scoreboard in left field, his first at the Single-A level, to pull within two runs at 3-1.

Slate Alford and Lucas Ramirez combined to spark a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. The former lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, cashing in a Hayden Alvarez leadoff double, while the latter scored Jonny McGill from second base on an infield single.

Out of the bullpen, Nicolò Pinazzi and Jaren Warwick held the Giants in check over the final 2.1 innings. Both relievers struck out three batters in their respective outings to slow the San Jose bats down in the late goings.

The Quakes can return to the win column on Thursday at 6:30 PM in game three of six against the Giants. LHP Alton Davis takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga against LHP Jordan Gottesman for San Jose. It is also Thirsty Thursday at Morongo Field, presented by Kindred Corporation, as fans can enjoy $2 12 oz Bud Light cans, $2 16 oz Pepsi products, and even more specials on beers and seltzers throughout the game.







California League Stories from April 16, 2026

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