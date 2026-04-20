Quakes Fall in Back-And-Forth Series Finale to Giants

Published on April 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (8-7) remained within striking distance of the San Jose Giants (11-4) throughout their Sunday afternoon contest, but they could not provide the momentum-shifting swing they needed in an 8-6 defeat at Morongo Field.

In an early 3-0 hole, Jonathan Linares stepped up to jumpstart the Rancho Cucamonga offense. He delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, pulling the Quakes within a tally at 3-2.

San Jose used a two-run top of the third to restore their lead to three, but Gabriel Davalillo halted their momentum in the very next inning. He greeted new reliever Ubert Mejias to the contest by grooving a solo home run to left-center field, lowering the Quakes' deficit to two.

The Giants produced another run in the fifth inning before Anyelo Marquez supplied a big swing to cancel it out. He connected on a two-run blast to right field in the bottom of the sixth, his first at the Single-A level, lowering the San Jose advantage back down to one at 6-5.

A two-spot in the top of the seventh placed the Giants up by three once again, but Linares came through at the plate once again to put the tying run up at the plate late on. His sacrifice fly brought Davalillo home, giving the Quakes one more shot at a comeback.

However, luck was not on their side when they needed it most. The San Jose bullpen picked up the final four outs in short order to stifle Rancho Cucamonga's late rally and hand them a loss.

Following a day off, the Quakes return to action on Tuesday at 6:50 PM to open a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. They will be back at Morongo Field on Tuesday, April 28th, at 6:30 PM to kick off a 12-game homestand versus the Inland Empire 66ers.







California League Stories from April 19, 2026

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