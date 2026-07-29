Giants Outpace Quakes in Series Opener

Published on July 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-19, 48-49) could not find the answer to slow down the San Jose Giants (19-12, 56-41) on Tuesday night at Morongo Field as they dropped the series opener 12-4.

San Jose raced out of the gates, rallying for three runs in the top of the first. However, Rancho Cucamonga cut into their early deficit in their half of the inning. Major League rehabber Adam Frazier launched a solo home run, pulling the Quakes back within two at 3-1.

The Giants responded in kind, plating another pair in the top of the second, but once again, Rancho Cucamonga got to work at the plate to neutralize it. Kendrey Maduro led off the frame by mashing a home run off the scoreboard in left field, and Gabriel Davalillo reached base soon after, drawing a walk. He promptly advanced to third base on an Anyelo Marquez double, and Hayden Alvarez's groundout plated him, cutting the deficit back down to two.

San Jose took matters into their own hands in the third inning and began to pull away. They quickly produced a two-spot and followed it up with three more runs in the fourth, building up a 10-3 advantage.

The Quakes once again had to chip away, and they did so in the bottom of the frame. Davalillo and Lucas Ramirez earned free passes, and they both advanced 90 feet on a Trey Seeley wild pitch. Alvarez then lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Davalillo to score and reduce San Jose's advantage by a run to 10-4.

Alex Martinez and Angelo Smith entered from the bullpen for the Quakes to hold the Giants in check at the dish, limiting them to two runs over five total frames, but they could not mount a challenge themselves. Three San Jose relievers combined to blank Rancho Cucamonga over that span, locking down a decisive win.

The Quakes return to action in game two of their six-game series against the Giants on Wednesday at 6:30 PM. LHP Talon Haley, the reigning California League Pitcher of the Week, handles the start for the Quakes opposite RHP Argenis Cayama for San Jose. Fans can bring their four-legged friends to Morongo Field to celebrate Raising Cane's Pups in the Park.







California League Stories from July 29, 2026

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