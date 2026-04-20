Grizzlies Drop Finale, Despite Winning High-Scoring Series in Ontario

Published on April 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-5) closed out a wild, high-scoring series with a 23-7 loss to the Ontario Tower Buzzers (7-7) Sunday afternoon at ONT Field, but still secured the series victory, taking four of six games.

Despite the lopsided finale, the Grizzlies' offense continued its strong stretch, finishing the week with 60 runs scored-matching Ontario exactly-as the two clubs combined for 120 runs over the six-game set.

Fresno jumped out early once again, putting together a five-run second inning highlighted by a two-run single from Roldy Brito and a two-run double from Tanner Thach to grab a 5-0 lead.

Ontario answered quickly, chipping away in the second before erupting in the third inning to tie the game and shift momentum. The Buzzers followed with a five-run fifth inning to take control and never looked back.

Even in defeat, Fresno's lineup showed consistency, working nine walks and collecting seven hits while continuing to pressure opposing pitching throughout the series.

The Grizzlies were powered throughout the series by Tanner Thach, who turned in a dominant stretch at the plate with three home runs and 18 RBI across the six games.

Brito and Derek Bernard consistently set the tone at the top of the lineup, while multiple hitters contributed to an offense that produced 60 runs over the series. Fresno drew 47 walks over the six games.

The Grizzlies now return home after a series win, set to host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm as Fresno opens the first of a six-game series. Wednesday's game is an 11:05am start.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be available on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live as well as fresnogrizzlies.com/listen. The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.







California League Stories from April 19, 2026

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