Grizzlies Erupt Again, Secure Series in Ontario

Published on April 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-4) broke things open early and never looked back, powering past the Ontario Tower Buzzers (6-7) 18-8, securing a series victory Saturday night at ONT Field.

After back-to-back one-run games to secure a series split, the Grizzlies offense erupted in a big way, piling up 18 runs on 17 hits in their highest-scoring performance of the season.

Fresno wasted no time jumping ahead, striking for two runs in the first inning on a Tanner Thach double before adding three more in the second behind a two-run single from Cameron Nelson and a sacrifice fly from Roldy Brito to make it 5-1.

The Grizzlies kept the pressure on in the third and fourth innings, with Clayton Gray driving in a run before Matt Klein delivered a three-run homer in the fourth to stretch the lead to 10-2.

Ontario answered with power of its own, including a pair of home runs from Jose D. Hernandez and a grand slam from Conner O'Neal that trimmed the lead to 11-8 after five innings.

Fresno responded immediately and decisively, scoring four runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth to put the game out of reach. Derek Bernard delivered a key two-run double in the eighth, while Gray added a two-run double later in the inning as part of a three-RBI night.

Thach led the way with four RBI, while Bernard and Gray each drove in three runs.

Thach has racked up 15 RBI through the first five games of the series.

Nelson and Brito combined for six runs scored at the top of the lineup as Fresno consistently pressured Ontario pitching.

Tyrelle Chadwick (2-0) earned the win in relief, while the Fresno bullpen combined to hold Ontario scoreless over the final four innings to secure the victory.

With the win, the Grizzlies have taken three of the first four games in the series and will look to secure the series victory in the finale Sunday afternoon.







California League Stories from April 18, 2026

Grizzlies Erupt Again, Secure Series in Ontario - Fresno Grizzlies

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