Dalis Delivers Difference as Grizzlies Edge Tower Buzzers

Published on April 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, CA - Wilder Dalis ripped a three-run homer that proved to be the difference as the Fresno Grizzlies (9-4) secured at least a series split and won their second straight one-run game, edging the Ontario Tower Buzzers (6-6) 5-4 Friday night at ONT Field.

After the two teams combined for 50 runs in the first two games of the series, pitching and timely hits have taken over the last two nights, with Fresno grinding out back-to-back tight victories.

Fresno broke through in the fifth inning, capitalizing on Luis Mendez leadoff single and an Ontario error setup Roldy Brito delivered an RBI single against a drawn in infield to open the scoring.

Ontario answered in the sixth on a solo home run from Ching-Hsien Ko to even the game, but the Grizzlies responded in a big way in the seventh.

Tanner Thach lined an RBI single to give Fresno the lead before Dalis followed with a three-run homer to center, snapping a hitless start to the series and pushing the advantage to 5-1.

The Buzzers chipped away late, scoring once in the seventh and again in the eighth before Jose Hernandez connected on a solo homer in the ninth to make it a one-run game.

Manuel Olivares closed the door from there, retiring the final two batters to secure his first save and preserve the 5-4 victory.

Dalis led the offense with a three-run homer, while Thach added a pair of hits and an RBI, giving him 11 RBI in the series.

Brito chipped in with an RBI as part of a six-hit night for Fresno.

Austin Newton turned in a strong start, striking out six while allowing one run over 5.2 innings before Yanzel Correa (1-0) bridged the middle innings to earn the win.

The Grizzlies bullpen held firm late despite the pressure, locking down another narrow win after Thursday's extra-inning victory.

There are two games remaining in the series, including Saturday night at ONT Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm. Angel Jimenez is slated to start for the Grizzlies against Marlon Nieves of Ontario.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be on 790 ESPN Fresno beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 5:50pm.







California League Stories from April 17, 2026

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