Tequila Fest Set to Return to Chukchansi Park This Saturday

Published on April 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - Tequila Fest is back at Chukchansi Park this Saturday, May 2, and promises to deliver its biggest lineup yet. Presented by Astral Tequila and Fiesta Auto Insurance, the star-studded festival is headlined by legendary performers Nelly, Elvis Crespo, and Twista, alongside local DJs and other exciting acts. Hosted by Fresno favorite DJ Kay Rich, Tequila Fest 2026 is set to continue building on its growing legacy with even more activations, entertainment, and, of course, TONS of tequila.

Festivalgoers can look forward to experiencing 30+ tequila vendors offering samplings and exclusive tastings. Food lovers will enjoy selections from Fresno Street Eats food trucks and explore unique offerings from Vendor Village.

Tickets for Tequila Fest are on sale now at TequilaFestFresno.com.

There are several ticket tiers to choose from:

General Admission - Your pass to the music, food, and vibes.

VIP - Includes 10 tequila tastery tickets, express entry, private bars, and front-of-stage viewing.

Agave Club - Presented by Papi's Mex Grill, this premium experience features exclusive tastings from some of the best tequila brans. It also includes catered food and is located in the Kodiak Club.

Suites - Perfect for groups of 8 or more. Includes Agave Club access and your own private area to enjoy the show.

The Fresno Grizzlies extend special thanks to all event partners who helped make this year's festival possible, including Fiesta Auto Insurance, Astral Tequila, Don Julio, Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Fresno Street Eats, Save Mart, Sunbelt Rentals, Manchester Center, and Lotus Communications Corp.

Gates open at 4:30 PM and the festival will continue into the night. Don't miss out on the ultimate Tequila Fest experience this Saturday, May 2, at Chukchansi Park!







California League Stories from April 27, 2026

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