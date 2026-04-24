Grizzlies Set Back by Quakes

Published on April 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-7) were unable to build on the momentum from Wednesday's walk-off victory, falling 9-2 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (10-8) Thursday night at Chukchansi Park.

Rancho Cucamonga struck first in the second inning, using a two-run homer from Anyelo Marquez to jump out in front.

Fresno answered in the bottom half when Matt Klein delivered an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and briefly shifting the energy back toward the home dugout.

The Quakes responded with a decisive third inning, stringing together four hits to plate three runs and extend the lead to 5-1.

Gabriel Davalillo's two-run single highlighted the rally as Rancho Cucamonga consistently found barrels against Fresno starter Austin Newton.

Newton (1-1) worked through four innings, allowing five runs while striking out five. He was tagged with his first professional loss as the Quakes continued to apply pressure early and force the Grizzlies to play from behind throughout the night.

Fresno continued to battle offensively, picking up hits from Clayton Gray, Tanner Thach, and Derek Bernard while drawing traffic in multiple innings. The Grizzlies scratched across another run in the fifth, again trimming the margin but unable to string together the big inning needed to fully climb back into the game.

Rancho Cucamonga added insurance in the middle innings, pushing the lead to 7-2 before extending it further with two more runs in the seventh. Lucas Ramirez's RBI triple and a sacrifice fly in that frame helped create separation.

The Grizzlies bullpen settled things down late, with Jhon Medina and Yanzel Correa combining for five innings and limiting further damage after the early deficit.

Despite the effort, Fresno was held to just seven hits and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Fresno will look to bounce back as the series heads into the weekend. Left hander Ethan Cole will make his first professional start with Grizzlies while the Quakes will start right hander Dylan Jordan.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm on K-Pop Night and Fireworks Friday.







California League Stories from April 24, 2026

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