Rawhide Host Giants in Week of Family Fun and Giveaways

Published on April 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host the San Jose Giants for a six game set starting Tuesday at Valley Strong Ballpark. The week features a Halfway to Halloween celebration, Star Wars Night, two fireworks shows and four giveaways.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.

The week kicks off on Tuesday morning with Character Counts! Day presented by the Tulare County Office of Education, Will Tiesiera Ford and The Creative Promo. Kids from schools across Tulare County will enjoy baseball while celebrating students with outstanding character through TCOE's Character Counts! Program. The day is also supported by Absolute Comfort Limousine and Nielsen & Associates Insurance, Inc.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM with gates opening at 10 AM. The ballgame is also a TWOSday with $2 tickets available to the 4Creeks Pasture.

Wednesday the first 200 members of the Rawhide Rustlers' club at the ballpark will receive Rawhide socks courtesy of Park Visalia.

Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thursday's game is the Rawhide's Halfway to Halloween celebration. Fans that wear a halloween costume to the Rawhide Ticket Office on gameday will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture presented by Party Works.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

Friday is the Rawhide's always anticipated Star Wars Night. The first 350 fans will receive a Rawhide Galaxy Jersey courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare.

Rawhide players will take the field wearing Star Wars jerseys and fans can take home a players' jersey through an in-game jersey auction benefiting Las Madrinas Guild. The evening concludes with postgame fireworks.

The first 800 fans that visit the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health on Friday starting at 10 AM can receive up to four free tickets for Friday night's game thanks to California Water Service Co.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

A Sir Loin Saturday is highlighted by a Dave Flemming bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans thanks to Toyota. Flemming was the Assistant General Manager and Voice of the Visalia Oaks in 2000 and is now one of the TV and radio broadcasters for the San Francisco Giants.

The Rawhide will again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on Saturday and fans can enjoy a drink special of two beers for just $25. The game will be followed by postgame fireworks thanks to Spirit Radio.

The homestand concludes with a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. This Sunday is Adventist Health Day with the first 2,000 fans receiving an Adventist Health straw hat.

Adults 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas on Sunday.

First pitch for Wednesday through Saturday's games is slated for a 6:35 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.







California League Stories from April 27, 2026

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