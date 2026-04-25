Grizzlies Pop Quakes in Front of Packed House

Published on April 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-7) bounced back in a big way Friday night, riding a power surge and a dominant start from Ethan Cole to a 10-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (10-9) at Chukchansi Park.

And they did it in front of the 3rd largest attendance for a MiLB game this season.

After falling behind early in the second inning, the Grizzlies answered immediately in the bottom half.

Jack O'Dowd provided the spark, launching a two-run home run to give Fresno its first lead of the night at 2-1. The blast was registered at over 440 ft. and landed on the hill, clearing the lower level parking lot in right field.

The momentum continued to build in the fourth inning when Tanner Thach stayed hot at the plate, crushing a two-run homer to extend the advantage.

Fresno added another run later in the frame to push the lead to 5-1 and take control of the game.

Cole (2-0) settled in after the early run, delivering five strong innings while allowing just one run and striking out four. The lefty kept the Quakes off balance and worked efficiently to hand the bullpen a lead.

Rancho Cucamonga trimmed the deficit in the sixth on a two-run homer from Slate Alford, cutting the score to 5-3.

But that would be as close as the Quakes would get.

The Grizzlies broke the game open in the seventh inning with their biggest offensive frame of the night.

Ethan Holliday obliterated a three-run homer to right, and Jeremy Ciriaco followed later with a two-run double as Fresno poured on five runs to stretch the lead to 10-3.

Fresno's offense was balanced throughout the lineup, with contributions up and down the order.

Holliday drove in three runs, Thach and O'Dowd each added two RBI, and Clayton Gray continued his strong stretch with three hits at the bottom of the order.

Thach and O'Dowd both pulled even for the team lead with Wilder Dalis as the trio each have four homers so far this season.

Out of the bullpen, Dylan Crooks and Seth Clausen combined to secure the final four innings, limiting the Quakes to just two runs while striking out seven. Fresno's pitching staff totaled 11 strikeouts on the night.

The crowd was electric all night, as 10,189 filled Chukchansi Park and kept the energy up throughout.

The Grizzlies will look to keep the momentum rolling as the series continues Saturday night at Chukchansi Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm. The TV broadcast on CBS 47 will begin at 6:45pm.







California League Stories from April 24, 2026

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