Ports Blow out Storm, 10-1, to Take 3-2 Series Lead

Published on April 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports won convincingly over Lake Elsinore 10-1 on Saturday night. The offense and defense were complementary all night long, with solid pitching performances and big offensive explosions giving Stockton a 3-2 series lead.

The Ports' (6-8) strong offensive night started off slow, with Tyler Schmitt facing the minimum through 2.2 innings. It was Myles Naylor that sparked the offense with a solo home run (1) to right center field.

The Storm (6-8) would answer immediately with Yoiber Ocopio RBI-double that made it 1-1. Stockton called on Brayan Restituyo with two runners in scoring position to neutralize the Lake Elsinore offense and keep it tied in the top of the fourth.

The Ports ran away with the game from there. Owen Carapellotti crushed a three-run home run (1) to right field and gave Stockton a 4-1 lead. A sacrifice fly from Bobby Blandford, a throwing error, and single for Max Durrington would add three more in the big 6-run fourth inning that put the Ports ahead 7-1.

Stockton tacked on three more in the sixth inning on a Blandford RBI double, Myles Naylor RBI single, and Bryan Andrade RBI single to give the Ports a 10-1 lead.

Donny Troconis picked up a five-inning save with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Myles Naylor led the Stockton offense going 2 for 4 with a HR and 2 RBI.

Ali Camarillo was an on-base machine with two walks and a single, scoring twice.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Lake Elsinore in game six of the series. Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2:09 PM first pitch. RHP Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 4.22) gets the start for Stockton, and the Storm starting pitcher is TBA after Landry Jurecka was placed on the injured list.

It's Princess Day at Banner Island Ballpark on Sunday, with a Princess Package that includes a game ticket, VIP Meet & Greet, magical food bundle, tiara, goodie bag, and more for just $35 + fees. Parents can join for $12 + fees.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 19, 2026

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