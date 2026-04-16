Another Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win for Stockton

Published on April 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - For the second game in a row the Ports (5-6) rallied for an extra-inning, walk-off win against Lake Elsinore (4-7), this time defeating the Storm 9-8 in 10 innings on Daniel Bucciero's game-winning hit.

It was the Ports who needed to comeback and force extra innings in game two, as they trailed 6-1 after three innings of play.

After scratching across a run in the fifth where Stockton just got one run out of a bases-loaded, nobody out situation, they would break through in the sixth inning.

An Ali Camarillo walk, a Breyson Guedez base hit, and a Bucciero hit by pitch loaded the bases again with no one out to start the sixth. That was followed by a bases-load walk for Owen Carapellotti, and a two-RBI double (2) by Judah Morris down the third base line to cut the deficit to 6-5. With the infield in halfway and one out, Myles Naylor ripped a groundout deep into the hole at second to score Carapellotti and tie the game at six apiece.

Naylor celebrated his 21st birthday by robbing Truitt Madonna of a home run when he leapt over the wall in left to keep the game tied in the top of the seventh. Jackson Phipps threw five no-hit innings in relief, striking out four batters and only walking one, using his defense behind him, as Naylor, Carlos Pacheco, Camarillo and Morris all made great defensive plays.

The Storm would score twice in the top of the 10th on a balk by reliever Griffin Kirn and a base hit for Kale Fountain to go up 8-6. But Stockton answered immediately in the bottom of the 10th. Camarillo tripled (1) off the wall in straight-away center to score Max Durrington and trim the Lake Elsinore lead to 8-7. During Guedez' ensuing at bat, Camarillo would score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 8-8, and Guedez would work a full-count walk.

Bobby Blandford pinch ran for Guedez and stole second base (2) to get into scoring position for Bucciero. In the second inning, Bucciero tripled (1) inside the first base line, and he would line another hit just inside the first base bag in the 10th, scoring Blandford for the 9-8 walk off victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: It was the Ports first time going to extra innings in back-back-game since last June 4-5 against Fresno, with the Ports winning on the fourth but losing on the fifth. They would play three-straight extra-inning affairs with the Grizzlies last year, with Stockton winning the third straight game of bonus baseball in 12 innings.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Bryan Balzer (1-0, 1.00) starting for the Storm vs. LHP Corey Braun (1-0, 3.00) for the Ports. It will be the Ports first Barks and Brews night of 2026 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Fans can bring their furry friends along while enjoying $1 Busch Light and Happy Dad's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 16, 2026

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