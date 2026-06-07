Ontario Blast Past Ports to Take 3-2 Series Lead

Published on June 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - A back-and-forth affair went to the Tower Buzzers on Saturday night, as Stockton dropped game five by a score of 6-5 to give Ontario a 3-2 lead in the series.

The Ports scored first and briefly led in the sixth, but the Buzzers would answer each time with a home run from league-leader Easton Shelton to reclaim the lead.

Stockton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Breyson Guedez single through the right side, the first of three RBI singles for Guedez on the night.

But Ontario answered with an RBI single from Ching-Hsien Ko to tie the game at 1-1, before Shelton hammered a three-run home run (15) to the right of the batter's eye in center to give them a 4-1 lead.

Stockton got two back in the fifth on another single from Guedez into left this time and a catcher's interference with the bases loaded and Bobby Blandford at the plate to cut the deficit to 4-3.

They took the lead in the top of the sixth on an error at first on a ground ball off the bat of Bryan Andrade and another base hit for Guedez inside the third base line to go up 5-4.

But the Tower Buzzers answered again on a Mairo Martinus homer (5) off the batter's eye to tie the game at 5-5. Another long ball from Shelton this time crushed off the top of the batter's eye in center gave Ontario the lead for good, and led to a tough-luck loss for pitcher Bjay Cooke.

UP NEXT: The series finale is set for a 1:05 PM first pitch with RHP Hyun-Seok Jang (1-1, 4.66) starting for Ontario versus RHP Josiah Romeo (1-2, 12.83) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 6, 2026

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