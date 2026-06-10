Sixth Inning Sinks Ports in Series Opener Versus Giants

Published on June 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A six-run sixth for San Jose led to a 1-1 game turning into a 7-1 loss for the Ports in game one of a six-game series against the Giants on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Rod Barajas Jr. belted a home run (5) beyond the lawn in deep right center to put the Giants up 1-0 in the first, but the Ports answered in the bottom of the inning. Daniel Bucciero singled into right to lead off the frame and Bobby Blandford had a two-out single into to left center to put runners at the corners. Blandford stole second and the throw from Barajas Jr. sailed into center allowing Bucciero to trot home easily and tie the game at 1-1.

Alex Barr had a good night on the mound, allowing just the solo home run in four innings of work on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. But things went sideways on the Alejandro Manzano and the Ports in the sixth.

Bucciero handled a ground ball to third with the bases loaded and nobody out, and made perfect throw to home to get the runner at the plate. But Bryan Arendt's foot wasn't on home plate when he received the throw and he quickly threw to first to try and turn the double play, though the runner was safe there as well. That put the Giants up 2-1 with no one out and the bases still loaded.

Things unraveled from there with a sac fly, a two-RBI double, another RBI double, and an RBI triple to cap off a six-run sixth on six hits to put them up 7-1.

The Ports were stuck on the one run on two hits in the first, not registering another base runner for the next eight innings, going down in order in every frame as San Jose spun eight perfect innings to finish off the contest.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with LHP Jordan Gottesman (3-0, 2.45) starting for San Jose versus LHP Jackson Nove (0-2, 3.97) for Stockton.

It will be a Wine Wednesday at Banner Island Ballpark as fans can enjoy $5.50 canned wine options on Silver Slugger Night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 10, 2026

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