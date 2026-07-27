Stockton Back into Tie for First After Morii's Late Heroics

Published on July 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports (18-12, 45-51) picked up a 6-5 win in the series finale over Inland Empire. Stockton's Sunday win solidified a series win of five games to one, moving back into a tie for first place in the California League North.

Stockton loaded the bases in the second on a Max Durrington bunt single, then Shotaro Morii grounded into a forceout to score Nate Nankil and make it 1-0 early. The 66ers (12-18, 40-56) responded with one of their own in the bottom of the second on Starlin Aguilar's RBI single to make it 1-1.

The two sides would trade blows once again in the sixth, this time a Gavin Turley ground out scored a run for Stockton and made it 2-1. Max Durrington doubled (7) to right to add another, then Morii hit a sacrifice fly to cap off a three-run sixth for the Ports making it 4-1.

The 66ers would fight back again in the same inning, Grant Jay's grand slam (10) was a blast out to left field and gave Inland Empire the lead 5-4. Josiah Romeo was pitching great until Jay got the best of him, he would finish with six innings pitched allowing five runs, only four earned, on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The score held until the eighth when Morii came through again for Stockton, a line drive through the left side gave the Ports a 6-5 lead. Inland Empire had an opportunity to tie it in the bottom of the same inning, but failed to respond and stranded a runner at third base with one out. Bjay Cooke buckled down with a strikeout and groundout to avoid trouble and pick up his first win of the season.

Kade Brown slammed the door in the ninth to pick up his sixth save of the season facing the minimum and striking one out.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports have won four straight Sunday matchups, and nine of their last 10. Shotaro Morii tied his season-high of four RBI, Nankil scored three times for the third time this season for Stockton. Kade Brown's sixth save of the season moves him into a tie for fifth in the California League.

UP NEXT: The Ports face Lake Elsinore at home for game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch.

Expect the unexpected every Tuesday at the ballpark! Fans can score BOGO Field Box tickets using promo code BOGO. It is also $1 hot dog night at the ballpark!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from July 26, 2026

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