Ports Rumble over Quakes to Earn Series Split

Published on June 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ports (24-33) exploded offensively to beat Ontario 15-8 in the series finale. Stockton's Sunday win earned them a series split against the Tower Buzzers (29-28).

The Ports' offense scored 10 unanswered runs in the second and third innings for an early 10-0 lead. Bryan Andrade brought home the first run with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to score Breyson Guedez.

Daniel Bucciero followed up with a two-RBI single into left field. Jared Sprague-Lott (4) capped off the second inning rally with a three-run blast sneaking inside the left field foul pole. An Edgar Montero RBI double and Bucciero sacrifice fly added more in the third, and the sustained attack gave Stockton an early 10-0 lead.

Ontario's Landon Vidourek homered in the bottom of the third to make it 10-1. Stockton would answer with two runs on a Guedez RBI double and Montero RBI single for a 12-1 advantage in the fourth.

After a couple Tower Buzzers' runs scored in the bottom of the fifth, the Ports would once again answer. An additional Guedez RBI double and a Bryan Arendty sacrifice fly made it 14-3 in the sixth.

Ontario's offense continued to try and chip away, but never got within seven runs of Stockton. Bobby Blandford put the finishing touches on the Ports' day offensively with a sacrifice fly in the ninth, Stockton's 15th run of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Breyson Guedez was 5-for-5 on the day with a triple, three doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored. Guedez was a home run shy of the cycle, and tallied 10 total bases on his career day.

Josiah Romeo, Luis Burgos, and Kade Brown combined for 11 strikeouts and just two walks on the mound.

Bobby Blandford's RBI ground out and sacrifice fly get his total up to 30 RBI on the season.

UP NEXT: The Ports face San Jose at home for game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch.

Expect the unexpected every Tuesday at the ballpark! Fans can score BOGO Field Box tickets using promo code BOGO.







California League Stories from June 8, 2026

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