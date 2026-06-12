San Jose Breaks out Late in Blowout of Ports

Published on June 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Game three of the six-game series with San Jose saw the Ports suffer a similar fate as the previous two contests, as a close game turned into a 22-9 blowout win for the Giants to go up 3-0 in the series.

Much like last night Stockton led early in the game before the Giants came back, and much like game one it was a tight battle in the middle of the contest before San Jose pulled away. Daniel Bucciero belted a 459-foot home run (5) out to left with Max Durrington on base to get the Ports out to a 2-0 lead in the first and Bobby Blandford had an RBI single to score Cesar Gonzalez for an early 3-0 lead.

The Giants answered in the top of the second with a pair of runs of their own, but a three-run homer (3) for Breyson Guedez put Stockton back up 5-2 in the bottom of the inning. The Ports were up 7-4 going into the fifth inning when the Giants scored twice to cut it to a one run game at 7-6.

An RBI double for Edgar Montero gave the Ports a two-run lead again at 8-6 before things unraveled in the sixth and seventh innings. Jackson Phipps walked a batter and hit two more to load the bases before a sacrifice fly cut it to a one run game again and a three-run homer for Isaiah Barkett put San Jose out in front at 10-8.

Stockton got a run back in the bottom of the sixth to bring it down to a 10-9 deficit, but San Jose scored seven times in the seventh as Bryan Restituyo struggled to put away Giants hitters. A walk was followed by a two-run home run for Hayden Jatczak to put the visitors up 12-9 before three-straight doubles, a single, an error by Restituyo, another single, and a double put San Jose up 17-9.

The Ports top reliever, Kade Brown, was thrust into a non-save situation to get him some work and he ended up surrendering four more runs on a double and a homer. Michael Brooks became the first position player to pitch for Stockton this season, and gave up a home run of his own on the first pitch he threw before getting a flyout and a groundout to end the route.

UP NEXT: Game four is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Braydon Risley (5-2, 2.98) going for San Jose versus RHP Cole Miller (1-5, 6.18) for Stockton.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday night will receive a Ports soccer kit presented by LiUNA Local 73. Beer Bat Friday returns to Banner Island Ballpark as fans can get an MVP Ticket and a collectible beer bat for $34 plus fees, and the first refill is just $1.

Fans can also participate in raffles benefiting the Stockton Ports Anchor Fund for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a team-signed beer bat and customized Ports grilling set.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 12, 2026

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