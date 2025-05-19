Road Trip Continues in Fresno. SERIES Preview: San Jose Giants (21-18)

May 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Giants continue their two-week road trip with a series in Fresno SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, May 20 11:05 AM SJ - Hunter Dryden (1-0, 1.37) vs. FRE - Marcos Herrera (2-1, 2.25)

Wednesday, May 21 6:50 PM SJ - Niko Mazza (1-1, 1.54) vs. FRE - Everett Catlett (0-3, 5.84)

Thursday, May 22 6:50 PM SJ - Drake George (1-1, 3.38) vs. FRE - Bryan Mena (1-3, 6.88)

Friday, May 23 7:05 PM SJ - Jacob Bresnahan (0-2, 5.04) vs. FRE - Jackson Cox (0-3, 9.64)

Saturday, May 24 6:50 PM SJ - Greg Farone (2-0, 2.08) vs. FRE - Lebarron Johnson Jr. (2-2, 3.96)

Sunday, May 25 1:05 PM SJ - Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 4.32) vs. FRE - Marcos Herrera (2-1, 2.25)

ROAD TRIP CONTINUES IN FRESNO: The San Jose Giants continue their longest road trip of the season with a six-game series versus the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) this week at Chukchansi Park. The Giants won five of six games against visiting Fresno from April 22-27 in the previous meeting between the teams this season. San Jose scored 46 runs during that six-game set against the Grizzlies (7.7 runs per game).

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Fresno can be heard on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling the action.

SERIES SPLIT: The Giants had to settle for a split of their six-game series in Stockton last week to open the current road trip. San Jose won three of the first four games in the series, including a thrilling 11-10, 11-inning triumph last Friday that saw the Giants overcome a seven-run deficit for their largest comeback victory of the season. However, the Giants suffered back-to-back losses in the final two games, including a heartbreaking 7-6 setback on Sunday when the Ports rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth - all with two outs - to earn the split.

ROAD REPORT: The Giants are currently in the midst of a 12-game, 13-day road trip - their longest road trip of the season. San Jose enters the week with an 8-13 record away from home and are still looking for their first road series win of the season. Five of the 13 losses for the Giants have come in walk-off fashion, three of which were games in which San Jose led in the bottom of the ninth inning. Also of note, 15 of the 21 road games to date have come against teams currently in first place (Modesto and Rancho Cucamonga). The Giants are batting only .222 on the road this season while averaging 4.8 runs per game compared to a .284 mark and 7.6 runs per contest at home (13-5 record).

Niko Mazza owns a 1.54 ERA through his first six starts this season STARTING STRONG: Giants starting pitching has been excellent during the first half of the season. San Jose starters own a combined 2.92 ERA - second-best in the California League (Rancho Cucamonga 2.83). Two of the six hurlers in the Giants starting rotation boast sub-2 ERA's: Hunter Dryden (1.37) and Niko Mazza (1.54). Dryden has surrendered only four earned runs in 26 1/3 innings this season while Mazza has yielded four earned runs over 23 1/3 innings. Greg Farone will enter his start this week with a 2.08 ERA and has collected a team-leading 42 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. Farone had a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings earlier this season. Giants starting pitchers have allowed only four home runs in 148 innings pitched this year.

BULLPEN WOES: While the Giants starting rotation continues to excel, the bullpen has struggled of late. Over the last 14 games in which San Jose has posted just a 5-9 record, the Giants have held the lead in the seventh inning or later in six of those nine losses. Three of the setbacks were games in which San Jose led in the ninth inning. The Giants bullpen fashioned a sparkling 2.99 ERA in their first 25 games of the season, but have a 5.21 ERA over the last 14 contests. The Giants' nine blown saves this season lead the league.

MARTIN MASHES: Walker Martin has been one of the hottest hitters in the California League recently. Martin has connected for an impressive six home runs to go with 16 RBI's over his last nine games (.353 AVG). He's raised his season AVG from .176 to .235 during the stretch. Martin enters the week with seven home runs overall this season to rank tied for first in the league. He homered three times during last week's series in Stockton.

CATCH US IF YOU CAN: The Giants have been remarkably successful in stealing bases this season. Entering the week, San Jose is 71-for-78 in stolen base attempts through their first 39 games. The 91 percent success rate leads the league and the club's 71 overall steals rank tied for second. Individually, Carlos Gutierrez is tops on the club with 15 stolen bases (in 17 attempts) while Dakota Jordan is next with 13 steals (in 13 attempts).

HIT LEADERS: The Giants feature three of the top 10 players in the California League in hits this season. Carlos Gutierrez's 48 hits are second in the league while he also ranks third with a .333 batting average. Gutierrez is hitting .417 in May (12 games). Dakota Jordan enters the week seventh in the Cal League with 40 hits. He's also fifth in RBI's (28). Finally, Lisbel Diaz ranks 10th in the league in hits (39). As a team, the Giants have scored the third-most runs in the California League this season (6.1 runs per game) trailing only Rancho Cucamonga and Modesto.

DREW'S BACK: The Giants welcomed back catcher Drew Cavanaugh from Triple-A Sacramento last Sunday. Cavanaugh was batting .288 with three doubles, one triple, four home runs and 14 RBI's in 16 games for the Giants this season before he was transferred to Sacramento on April 29. He ranked among the top 5 in the league in home runs and OPS (.989) at the time of the initial roster move. With Sacramento, Cavanaugh was 6-for-31 (.194 AVG) with one double in nine games played.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Fresno, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark on the Memorial Day holiday (Monday, May 26) to begin a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers.







