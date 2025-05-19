Growers Night, Grizzlies' First Drone Show, and Parker's Birthday Highlight Late May Series

May 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies welcome fans to Chukchansi Park for another thrilling homestand from Tuesday, May 20 through Sunday, May 25 against the San Jose Giants. Fans can anticipate a week filled with special tributes, groundbreaking entertainment, and festive celebrations.

Series Highlights:

Friday, May 23 - Growers Night & Fireworks

Celebrate Growers Night, presented by Stamoules Produce, as the Grizzlies honor local farmers and agricultural workers vital to our community. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a stylish Cowboy Hat, courtesy of S&S Ranch, Inc. Cap off the evening with spectacular Friday Night Fireworks, sponsored by Fresno Equipment Company.

Saturday, May 24 - Christian Fellowship Night & Drone Show

Christian Fellowship Night, presented by Van-G Logistics, invites fans to join in a night of community and connection at Chukchansi Park. Plus, experience the Grizzlies' first-ever postgame Drone Show, illuminating the Fresno sky with mesmerizing choreography.

Sunday, May 25 - Parker's Birthday Celebration

Help celebrate Parker's Birthday! Everyone's favorite mascot hosts a fun-filled party at the ballpark, joined by several of his mascot friends from across the Central Valley. Don't miss this family-friendly event packed with smiles, games, and unforgettable memories.

Tickets for this homestand and all 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. For season ticket information, please call 559-320-HITS(4487).







