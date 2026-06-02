SJ Giants Series Preview June 2-7 vs. Inland Empire

Published on June 2, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose Giants (29-22) vs Inland Empire 66ers (22-29)

Tuesday, June 2 - Sunday, June 7

Excite Ballpark (San Jose, CA)

Video: MiLB.TV/Bally Live (all 6 games)

Video: NBCSBA - June 5 & 6

Radio: sjgiants.com

JUNE BEGINS WITH HOME SERIES AGAINST 66ERS: The defending California League champion San Jose Giants begin the month of June by hosting the Inland Empire 66ers (Mariners affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark. The Giants went a league-best 16-8 in April before posting a 13-14 record in May. This series marks the first meeting of the season between the Giants and Sixers.

FIRST-PLACE GIANTS: The Giants enter the week with a 29-22 record and sit in first place in the first half North Division race - two games ahead of Fresno (27-24) for the top spot. The Giants and Grizzlies split their 12 first half meetings this season. At the start of the week, San Jose has 15 games remaining in the first half: 6 games vs. Inland Empire (June 2-7), 6 games at Stockton (June 9-14) and 3 games vs. Lake Elsinore (June 16-18). First half division winners clinch a playoff berth. The Giants have won the first half in the North Division twice in the last three years and have reached the playoffs in six straight seasons overall.

STACKING SERIES WINS: The Giants have won each of their last two series' taking four of six games from Stockton during the last homestand (May 19-24) before claiming four of six in a closely-contested series at Fresno last week (May 26-31). In last week's matchup, the Giants dropped the first two games as the Grizzlies overcame late-inning deficits in both contests. San Jose though bounced back to take the final four games - three of which were one-run margins (the other game was tied heading into the eighth inning) - to earn the series victory. The Giants' current four- game winning streak matches their longest win streak of the season (third time).

HIGH-FLYING OFFENSE: The Giants are currently among the California League leaders in several offensive categories. Entering the week, the Giants are tops in the league in batting average (.284) and on-base percentage (.373), second in runs scored (6.8 per game), home runs (56) and OPS (.827) and third in stolen bases (82). San Jose has already had 12 games this season scoring 10 or more runs.

LEVELING UP: Standout shortstop Jhonny Level was promoted to High-A Eugene at the beginning of the week. The #4 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com, Level ranks in the top 10 in the California League in home runs (2nd, 10), RBI's (2nd, 47), hits (4th, 62), OPS (4th, .968), doubles (6th, 14), batting average (6th, .325) and runs scored (8th, 38). He hit five homers to go with 16 RBI's over his last 12 games dating back to May 19.

PITCHING NOTES: The Giants currently rank fourth in the California League with a 5.33 team ERA, but saw notable month-to-month improvement (5.78 ERA in April, 4.94 ERA in May - third-lowest in Cal League). San Jose starting pitchers have combined for a league-best 4.44 ERA this season. The Giants have enjoyed a consistent starting rotation with the same six starting pitchers (not including rehab starts) throughout the first two months. Out of the bullpen, the Giants own a considerably higher 6.04 ERA - third-worst in the league. San Jose has already lost seven games this season when leading after seven innings matching their total from last season.

WHO'S HOT: Braydon Risley, who is scheduled to get the ball for the Giants on Friday, has fashioned a 0.60 ERA over his last three appearances (two starts) yielding only one run in 15 innings ...

Isaiah Barkett enters the week third in the California League in batting average (.352) and fifth in on-base percentage (.435) ...

Dario Reynoso had five home runs and 21 RBI's over 23 games in May (.296 AVG, team-leading 1.019 OPS) after just one homer and eight RBI's in April (16 games) ...

Hayden Jatczak is batting .409 (18-for-44) over his last 11 games with five doubles, two homers & 10 RBI's ...

Garrett Langrell converted both of his save chances last week in Fresno and now leads the Cal League with nine saves overall this season ...

Jordan Gottesman (1.89 ERA in 19 IP) and Ricardo Estrada (2.86 ERA in 22 IP) both had excellent months of May in the Giants starting rotation ...

Broedy Poppell has hit three homers in his last nine games (after 1 HR in his first 22 games).

"THE SHOW": Jonah Cox became the fourth former San Jose Giant to make his major league debut this season when he was called-up last weekend by the San Francisco Giants. Cox was San Jose's primary center fielder during the first half of the 2024 season and hit .297 with six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 24 RBI's in 57 games.

His 38 stolen bases with the Giants were leading the California League at the time of his promotion to High-A Eugene.

Cox joins Victor Bericoto (SJ in '22), Spencer Miles ('22) and Will Kempner ('22-'23) as former SJ Giants to make MLB debuts this season.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Inland Empire, the Giants travel to Stockton for their final road trip of the first half. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a series versus the Lake Elsinore Storm.







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SJ Giants Series Preview June 2-7 vs. Inland Empire - San Jose Giants

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