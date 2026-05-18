SJ Giants Series Preview May 19-24 vs. Stockton

Published on May 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose Giants (21-18) vs Stockton Ports (16-23)

Tuesday, May 19 - Sunday, May 24

Excite Ballpark (San Jose, CA)

Video: MiLB.TV/Bally Live

Radio: sjgiants.com

GIANTS HOST PORTS THIS WEEK: The defending California League champion San Jose Giants host the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks Stockton's first visit to the South Bay this year. The teams previously met April 2-4 in Stockton with the Giants taking two of three games in the season-opening series. San Jose scored a total of 29 runs during the three-game set (9.7 runs/game). Beginning with this Tuesday's series opener, the Giants will play 12 of their next 24 games against the Ports with another six-game set between the teams scheduled for June 9-14 in Stockton.

LOOKING TO GET ON TRACK: The Giants will look to get back on track this week after losing each of their last two series'. San Jose dropped four of six games to the visiting Fresno Grizzlies two weeks ago marking their first series loss of the season. Last week, the Giants traveled to Southern California and lost four of six contests to the Ontario Tower Buzzers. After posting a league-best 16-8 record in April, the Giants are only 5-10 in May - tied with Stockton for the worst record in the California League this month. San Jose (21-18) enters the week two games behind Fresno (23-16) for the top spot in the first half North Division race. The first half concludes on June 18.

HIGH-FLYING OFFENSE: The Giants are currently among the California League leaders in several notable offensive categories. Entering the week, the Giants are tops in the league in batting average (.282), second in runs scored (6.9 per game) and stolen bases (63) and third in home runs (40) and OPS (.814). San Jose has already had eight games this season scoring 12 or more runs.

LEVELING UP: 19-year old shortstop Jhonny Level continues to be a standout player for the Giants this season. The #4 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com, Level ranks in the top 10 in the California League in hits (5th, 45), doubles (5th, 12), RBI's (5th, 31), runs scored (8th, 29) and batting average (10th, .319). Level is the youngest player currently on San Jose's roster.

PITCHING NOTES: The Giants pitching staff struggled last week in Ontario surrendering 44 runs during the six-game series to the Tower Buzzers. That followed San Jose yielding 46 runs during the previous six-game set against Fresno.

Over those last 12 games, the Giants own a 6.26 team ERA. Overall this season, San Jose starting pitchers have combined for a 4.89 ERA - second-best in the California League (Inland Empire leads at 4.69). Giants relievers though have posted a league-worst 6.42 ERA. San Jose has already lost six games this season when leading after seven innings. The Giants lost only seven games all of last year when leading after seven innings.

RISE AND SHINE: Keyner Martinez is slated to get the ball for the Giants in Tuesday morning's series opener against the Ports. Martinez has started all three of San Jose's previous morning games this season (April 14 at Rancho Cucamonga, April 21 vs. Ontario, April 28 at Visalia). Martinez enters his start this week with a whopping 40 strikeouts in only 23 2/3 innings pitched this season. He's two strikeouts off the California League lead (42).

WHO'S HOT: Jordan Gottesman, the Giants' scheduled starter on Wednesday this week, owns a sparkling 0.93 ERA (2 ER/19.1 IP) over his last four appearances (three starts) ... Lorenzo Meola has hit three home runs in his last five games after not homering in his first 29 games this season ... Isaiah Barkett enters the week third in the Cal League with a .340 AVG and has reached base safely in 27 of his 29 games played this season ... Over his last five relief appearances, Ubert Mejias has fashioned a 1.62 ERA with no walks and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings (3 ER allowed) ... Dario Reynoso is batting .333 (12-for-36) with three home runs, 11 RBI's and a .500 OBP in his last 10 games.

CHAMPIONSHIP REVIEW: The 2025 season was a magical year in the South Bay as the Giants won the California League championship. San Jose posted a league-best 81-51 regular season record - the most wins by a Giants team in 12 years. The Giants earned a trip to the playoffs after winning the first half North Division title marking the sixth straight year that San Jose reached the postseason. The Giants then swept both the Fresno Grizzlies (2-0) in the North Division Series and Inland Empire 66ers (2-0) in the Championship Series on their way to the league title. San Jose set a team record by averaging 6.1 runs per game during the regular season. In addition to leading the Cal League in runs scored, the Giants boasted the top ERA at 3.50 - the lowest earned run average by a San Jose club in 10 years. The Giants also owned a league-best +251 run differential while their overall record was tops among all 30 Single-A teams.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Stockton, the Giants head back on the road for a crucial six-game set at North Division-leading Fresno from May 26-31. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a series versus the Inland Empire 66ers.







California League Stories from May 18, 2026

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