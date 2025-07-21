Cheladas Shut out by Fresno as Grizzlies Take Series

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies held the Cheladas scoreless on Sunday, again quieting the Stockton bats to win the three-game series two-games-to one. The Grizzlies now lead 10-8 in the season series as well, with one more six-game set to left play between the two teams in Fresno in mid-August.

The Grizzlies got on the board in the third inning after an error by Max Durrington at second, a walk for Yeiker Reyes, and an infield single for Jacob Hinderleider loaded the bases with no one out. Andy Perez grounded to first, but Dylan Fien hesitated, stepped on first, and then tried to come home in just his second game at first base, and that allowed a run to score for a 1-0 Fresno lead.

The Cheladas then brought the infield in with runners at second and third with one out, and Robert Calaz singled through the middle to score two more runs and make it 3-0 Fresno. The Grizzlies would get two more runs in the sixth inning that would be charged to reliever Blake Hammond. He allowed a pair of singles with a walk in between to allow a run, and Jose Dicochea came in and retired two batters but also allowed an RBI single to Reyes for a 5-0 Grizzlies advantage.

Dicochea retired seven-straight batters with 1-2-3 seventh and eighth innings, but allowed a one-out solo home run to Reyes in the ninth to cap the scoring at 6-0.

Cameron Leary was the only Chelada to get a hit for the second straight game, with singles in the first and fourth innings. He was caught stealing for just the fifth time this season to end the first and was left stranded in the fourth.

Ali Camarillo walked twice and stole two bases (12,13) in the second inning, but was left stranded each time. He and Pineda were the only Stockton hitters to get into scoring position on the day, as former second-round pick in 2022, Jackson Cox, kept the Cheladas off balance with his mid 90s fastball and devastating sweeper for his first win of the season.

