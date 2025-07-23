Stockton Hangs on for 7-5 Win in Opener Versus Lake Elsinore

July 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports held on in game one against the Storm for a 7-5 victory, after belting three home runs with some spectacular defense and starting pitching to defeat Lake Elsinore.

It was a good night to be in the Black Oak Casino Back Porch as all three Ports home runs were deposited into the right field exclusive section. Cameron Leary started the scoring with a 388-foot solo shot (9) into right that made it 1-0 Stockton and extended his on-base streak to 25 games.

A Myles Naylor double (10) into the right field corner scored Ali Camarillo for a 2-0 Ports advantage in the second inning, before some professional firsts extended the Stockton lead later in the inning. Max Durrington hit his first professional home run 366 feet out to right with Naylor aboard, as the 18-year-old from Australia made 4-0 Ports.

Dylan Fien's first long ball as a pro in the third put the Ports ahead 5-0 on his 363-foot blast to right, while Ryan Magdic was dealing for Stockton. The lefty walked just one batter in the game, but that runner would come around to score in the fourth for the only run Magdic would allow in his six innings of work on three hits with six strikeouts. Right fielder Carlos Pacheco took a home run away from Storm shortstop Cobb Hightower with a leaping grab up over the right field fence in the fifth to keep Lake Elsinore stuck on one run.

The Ports would tack on two more runs later in the game that ended up being the difference in the contest. Pedro Pineda singled home C.J. Pittaro in the fifth inning to give Stockton their five-run lead back at 6-1. Leary stole his 42nd base of the season in the seventh inning when he swiped third with two away, and the throw from the catcher went into left that allowed Leary to score and make it 7-1 Ports.

Aidan Layton pitched a three-up-three-down eighth inning and had two outs with a runner on first in the ninth. The strike zone shrunk a bit on him as he walked a pair of batters to load the bases before allowing a two-run single that cut it to 7-3.

Alejandro Manzano came in allowed an RBI double that made it a 7-4 game and though he struck out the next batter, the third strike came on a wild pitch that allowed a runner to score and the batter to reach for a 7-5 Stockton lead. He would strike out Storm catcher Lamar King to end the game with two runners on, preserving the win and earning his fifth save.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The win was Magdic's fifth of the season and the six innings of one-run ball accounted for his fourth quality start for the former college reliever and two-way player. It was the Ports first three-homer game since June 22 when they popped four home runs versus Inland Empire. Leary's 42 steals are still good for second on the Cal League leaderboard.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with first-round pick LHP Kash Mayfield (0-4, 3.18) going for the Storm versus RHP Nathan Dettmer (4-2, 4.44) starting for Stockton on Silver Slugger Night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.