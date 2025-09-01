Ports Take Series with Win in Modesto Home Finale

MODESTO, Calif. - A pair of early solo homers and a three-run fourth powered the Ports to a 5-4 win over the Nuts in the Modesto franchise's final home game at John Thurman Field.

The win gave Stockton a 4-2 series win in their final meeting with the Nuts and earned them a season series split at 12-12 in the final season with their long-time 209 rival. The victory was also the 100th in the managerial career of manager Javier Godard.

A solo home run (5) by Devin Taylor 412 feet out to right got the Ports out to a 1-0 lead just three batters into the game. Rodney Green Jr. matched Taylor's solo shot with one of his own (4) 383 feet to right to go up 2-0.

Bobby Blandford and Michael Brooks walked to start the fourth, before three straight singles for Bryan Andrade, Tommy Takayoshi, and Green Jr. extended the Ports lead to 5-0.

Modesto got a run back in the bottom of the inning when starter Tucker Novotny allowed a pair of singles to start the frame and an error at short led to a run scoring and making it a 5-1 game. That would be the only run Novotny would allow over four innings on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Reliever Richard Fernandez struggled with his command out of the pen, as he walked the first two batters of the bottom of the fifth and permitted them to score on a single up the middle and a sac fly to cut it to 5-3.

Jay Dill finished off the fifth by getting a fly ball to left and would go on to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings on his way to earning his first professional win. Felix Castro pitched a three-up-three-down eighth setting up a save opportunity on back-to-back nights for Riley Huge.

The lefty converted save opportunities on back-to-back nights last week versus Lake Elsinore, and though he gave up a two-out solo home run to Connor Dykstra he struck out the ninth-place hitter to earn his seventh save of the season and close out the Ports 5-4 victory.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home to Banner Island Ballpark to close out the 2025 campaign with a six-game series versus Visalia, starting this Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

