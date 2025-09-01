Quakes Drop Final Road Game of Regular Season

Published on August 31, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes dropped their final road game of the regular season, as they suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday evening at The Diamond.

Kavares Tears and Dylan Grego both homered for the Storm, who won for the fourth time in six games in the series, as the Quakes finished the regular season at 33-33 on the road.

Angel Diaz homered and drove in both runs, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Quakes finished with just five hits on the day.

Storm reliever Abraham Parra (4-4) was strong over six innings in the win, while Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang surrendered a two-run homer to Tears (13) in the first inning and suffered the defeat.

The Quakes will take Monday off, then return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies in the final home stand of the regular season. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game.

The Quakes (28-32, 69-57) have not yet named a starting pitcher for Tuesday's opener against Fresno. Game time is set for 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







