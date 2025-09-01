Rawhide Walk-Off Giants to Finish Home Season

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide walked-off the San Jose Giants for a second straight day 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of 2025 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (62-64, 27-33) wins the series over first place San Jose (78-48, 36-24) four games to two and finishes the year with 39 home wins- the most since the Rawhide 2019 championship season.

Yerald Nin hit the walk-off single in the ninth, bouncing a ball to the right side of the infield to score Diosfran Cabeza from third base without a throw.

Cabeza started the ninth with a single up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Abdias De La Cruz moved Cabeza to third base.

Visalia tied the game in the eighth inning. Enyervert Perez notched a single to left and Alexander Benua followed with an infield base hit. Perez advanced to third on a wild pitch and a Jakey Josepha sacrifice fly scored Perez.

Five pitchers appeared for the Rawhide as they limited the Giants to three runs and just 16 total runs across the six game series. Daury Vasquez tossed 3.1 innings in his start allowing one run.

Sandro Santana pitched 2.2 innings in relief allowing a run with two strikeouts. Sawyer Hawks pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout. Alexis Liebano earned his first win of the season with Visalia by allowing just one baserunner in the ninth.

The Rawhide scored in the first inning on a Josepha RBI single. Alexander Benua added the Rawhide's second run of the day on a fourth inning solo blast- his third long ball of the season.

Benua finished with three hits as one of five Rawhide players to record multi-hit performances.

Visalia will finish the season on the road in Stockton for a six game series with the Ports at Banner Island Ballpark starting Tuesday at 7:05 PM. Fans can tune in to a free radio broadcast for all six games via the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website throughout the offseason.







