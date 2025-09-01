Grizzlies Drop Series Finale at Home

A three-run eighth inning broke open a tight contest as the Fresno Grizzlies (65-61, 36-24) dropped the series finale to the Inland Empire 66ers (54-72, 36-24), 9-2, Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Inland Empire jumped out quickly, scoring in the first on a leadoff single and a pair of walks before Harold Coll's RBI groundout gave the 66ers a 1-0 lead. The visitors added three more in the second, capitalizing on two walks and RBI singles from Rodriguez and Alvarez to make it 4-0.

Grizzlies starter Manuel Olivares worked into the fourth, but command issues plagued Fresno early.

Olivares issued four walks and allowed six hits over 3.1 innings, surrendering four runs before handing things over to the bullpen.

Fisher Jameson steadied things with 2.2 scoreless frames, keeping the deficit at four into the middle innings.

Fresno's offense was stifled by 66ers starter Dylan Jordan, who allowed just two hits and struck out five over five shutout innings. The Grizzlies managed only two baserunners through the first six frames, unable to mount any sustained threat against Inland Empire pitching.

The 66ers broke the game open in the eighth, plating three runs on four hits and two walks. Alvarez's RBI double highlighted the inning, and the visitors tacked on two more in the ninth to push the lead to 9-0.

Fresno finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Kevin Fitzer doubled and scored on a two-run double by Juan Castillo, ending the shutout and giving the crowd something to cheer about.

The Grizzlies finished with nine hits, but went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight men on base.

Olivares took the loss for Fresno, while Jordan picked up his second win for Inland Empire. The Grizzlies' bullpen combined for six innings of relief, but the 66ers offense was relentless, notching eleven hits and drawing nine walks.

The Grizzlies will look to regroup as they begin their next series at Rancho Cucamonga, beginning on Tuesday at LoanMart Field.

