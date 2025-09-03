Marathon Win for Ports in 14 Innings Opens Final Series

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports outlasted the Rawhide 7-6 in a 14-inning, four-hour-and-six-minute affair to take game one of their final series in the 2025 season.

A three-inning third got Visalia (62-65, 27-34) out to a 3-0 lead on a line drive, two-run homer (3) by Jose Alpuria down the line in right and an RBI single for Carlos Virahonda. Stockton (55-72, 23-38) got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Max Durrington scored on a ball put in play by Bryan Arendt followed by an RBI groundout from Rodney Green Jr. to cut it to a 3-2 deficit.

The Ports would even things up for the first time in the game when Gavin Turley crushed a solo shot (4) over the batter's eye in center, as the 419-foot moonshot tied the game at 3-3. The scored stayed that way until the eighth when Trent Youngblood singled through the middle of a drawn-in infield with runners at second and third to put the rawhide back up by one at 4-3.

But Stockton's patience would pay off in the ninth when Bobby Boser walked with the bases loaded and two outs to even up the contest at 4-4. Visalia went down in order in the top of the 10th, but Turley laid down a perfect push bunt up the first base line that not only got automatic runner over to third but put Turley on with a single in the bottom of the frame. However, the next batter Devin Taylor ripped a ball to second and Turley veered out of the base paths before Taylor was out at first for a double play.

Visalia got a run across in the 12th on an RBI groundout, but an RBI triple (2) for Green Jr. into left center kept the Ports alive at 5-5. Stockton was unable to score Green Jr. from third with just one out, sending the game to the 13th inning. Both sides left the automatic runner stuck 90 feet away in the 13th before the game was finally decided in the next inning.

The Rawhide broke through on the first professional hit by Wallace Clark to go up 6-5 in the top of the 14th. But the Ports wasted no time evening up the game in the bottom of the inning. Michael Brooks hit a ground ball to the left side and automatic runner Dylan Fien darted in front of the shortstop, who thought about throwing to third, but instead airmailed a throw to first that allowed Fien to score and Brooks to get to second with the game all knotted up at six. Max Durrington bunted brooks to third before Jesus Superlano drove a ball over the left fielder and off the wall to score Brooks and give the Ports the 7-6 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The 14-inning game and time 4:06 are the longest game the Ports have played this season, and the longest in at least the last 12 year, with MLB research's database going back as far at the 2017 season. Camilo Hernandez pitch three innings without allowing an earned run to earn the win in just his second game back with Stockton this season.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 PM first with RHP Erick Reynoso (3-10, 4.26) starting for Visalia versus RHP Jefferson Jean (3-8, 5.43) for Stockton on the final Silver Slugger Night of the Season.

