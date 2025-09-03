Rawhide Drop Heartbreaker to Ports in 14 Innings

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide fell in 14 innings to the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night in the series opener at Banner Island Ballpark.

Visalia (62-65, 27-34) scored a run in the top of the 14th only for Stockton (55-72, 23-38) to plate two runs and win in the bottom of the frame. The Ports tied the game on a throwing error to score the designated runner at second followed by a bunt base hit and a walk-off single.

Wallace Clark gave the Rawhide the lead in the top of the 14th with an RBI single up the middle- his first pro hit.

Pitcher Josdanner Suarez did not allow an earned run in four innings of work in extras including holding the Ports without any run in three separate innings when Stockton only needed one run to score.

After Visalia and Stockton went scoreless in the 10th and 11th the two teams traded runs in the 12th. Yerald Nin hit an RBI groundout to give the Rawhide a lead but an RBI triple tied the game for Stockton in the bottom of the frame.

Jose Alpuria opened the scoring for Visalia with a two run homer in the second inning. Carlos Virahonda drove in a third run in the frame on a fielders' choice.

The Ports would tie the game at three but Trent Youngblood briefly put Visalia in front with an RBI single in the eighth. Stockton tied the game with the help of four walks in the ninth.

Junior Ciprian did not allow an earned run in a start of 4.1 innings with just two hits allowed and four strikeouts.

Visalia and Stockton continue the series on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Fans can tune in to a free radio broadcast all series long via the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website and social media platforms throughout the offseason.







