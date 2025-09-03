Grizzlies Take Game One with Late Rally

Published on September 3, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Two runs in the top of the ninth sent the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-5 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in the opening game of the six-game series on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Robert Calaz doubled home a pair of runs with one out in the ninth against Davis Chastain (1-1), handing Rancho to their second straight defeat overall.

The Quakes rallied from a 2-0 deficit and actually held a 5-3 lead, thanks to a pair of RBI hits from Nico Perez.

Ethan Holliday tied the game in the seventh with his first pro homer, a two-run shot off Jhonny Jimenez to even the score at 5-5.

The Grizzlies took the lead in the ninth and then turned it over to Tyler Hampu, who recorded his tenth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Fresno reliever Seth Clausen (2-0) got the win with two scoreless relief innings.

Rancho (28-33, 69-53) will send Jakob Wright (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Marcos Herrera (6-7) of the Grizzlies at 6:30pm.

Wednesday will be another Bark in the Ballpark, thanks to Raising Cane's, with four-legged friends welcome to LoanMart Field with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.