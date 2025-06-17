Denny Larrondo Pitches Six No-Hit Innings, Rawhide Shut out Grizzlies

June 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Denny Larrondo tossed six no-hit innings and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 4-0 on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark

Visalia (34-30) improves to 8-5 versus Fresno (28-36) this year and 11-3 overall in the month of June.

Larrondo allowed just one baserunner, a first inning walk, over six innings. He retired 16 batters in a row to finish his outing and totaled a season high eight strikeouts. The right hander from Cuba has thrown 12 shutout innings against Fresno this season allowing just two baserunners over the two starts.

Visalia scored all four runs in the fourth inning. Ruben Santana led off the frame with a solo home run 403 feet over the centerfield wall for his seventh long ball of the season.

Diosfran Cabeza followed with a single and Adrian Rodriguez doubled to left field. Abdias De La Cruz drove in the second run of the frame on an RBI single. Then with two outs Yassel Soler lined a ball into center scoring the inning's final two runs.

Darlin Pinales tossed two shutout innings in relief with two strikeouts. Fresno recorded their first hit on a double with two outs in the seventh frame.

Jake Fitzgibbons closed out the ballgame with a scoreless ninth. The left handed Tennessee product has allowed just one run on the season in 20 innings pitched. He has thrown 15.2 straight scoreless frames over 11 appearances.

Yerald Nin totaled a two hit night and Modeifi Marte recorded a hit to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Eight of nine Rawhide starting batters recorded a hit on Tuesday.

Visalia earns their sixth shutout of the season and third against the Grizzlies. The Rawhide have won seven straight at home and improve to 22-12 at Valley Strong Ballpark- tied for the most home wins in the California League.

Game two of the series between Visalia and Fresno is scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. A Winning Wednesday means $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Decades week continues with 70's night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club memberships are still available to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game the rest of the season. American Quality Life Hospice will have a First Aid Kit giveaway for all Rustler members.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







