Nuts Rally Past Giants 8-5 to Keep First-Half Title Hopes Alive

June 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts stayed alive in the California League North Division title race Tuesday night with a clutch 8-5 win over the first-place San Jose Giants at John Thurman Field. Entering the night three games back with three to play, the Nuts used an early offensive surge and timely pitching to hand the Giants just their 24th loss of the season. RF Curtis Washington Jr. led the way, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an inside the park home run, and three RBIs. The two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth gave Modesto breathing room heading to the 9th inning.

Modesto took an early 2-0 lead in the first on a C Matthew Ellis 2-RBI double, and responded immediately in the second inning with a three-run rally to take a five run lead. In the fourth, Modesto got an RBI single from 1B Carter Dorighi to score Curtis Washington Jr. 2B Dervy Ventura and CF Carlos Jimenez also chipped in with RBI hits as part of Modesto's 11-hit attack.

On the mound, Aiden Butler tossed four scoreless innings to start the game, scattering just one hit while striking out three. Justin Sanchez picked up the win in relief with 2.2 innings of two-run ball, and Adrian Quintana and Anyelo Ovando combined to close things out despite a late San Jose push in the ninth. The Nuts also flashed the leather, turning a slick double play to halt a potential Giants rally earlier in the game.

With the victory, Modesto improves to 38-26 and remains two games behind San Jose (40-24) with two to play in the first half. The Nuts must win out to claim the first-half North Division title, but Tuesday's win keeps their hopes alive heading into a critical stretch. The two teams return to the field Wednesday night in what now amounts to a must-win game for Modesto's championship aspirations.







