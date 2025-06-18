Quakes Make It Seven Straight Wins

June 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won their seventh straight game overall on Wednesday afternoon, as they held on for a 5-3 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.

Starting pitcher Christian Zazueta (7-2) was incredible over five innings of one-hit scoreless baseball, as he set a new career-high with ten strikeouts, earning his league-best seventh win of the year.

The Quakes grabbed an early lead against Storm starter Kash Mayfield, who was also outstanding over three innings. Mayfield walked Jose Meza to open the second though and saw him steal two bases and eventually score an unearned run on a throwing error by catcher Carlos Rodriguez, making it 1-0. Mayfield (0-3) allowed just the one base-runner and also set a new career-high, finishing with eight strikeouts.

Rancho starting catcher Angel Diaz had a big day at the plate, as he finished with two hits and three RBIs, helping the Quakes build a 4-0 lead.

The Storm got two back in the sixth to make it 4-2, but saw Diaz extend the lead back to three with his second run-scoring hit of the day, making it 5-2 in the sixth.

Lake Elsinore put some pressure on Dilan Figueredo in the ninth, as they scored a run and brought the tying run to the plate on three different occasions. Figueredo worked through the ninth, allowing just one run, recording his first save of the year to finish it off.

The Quakes (40-25) will send lefty Sterling Patick (1-2) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Storm lefty Boston Bateman (5-3) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes (40-25) will send lefty Sterling Patick (1-2) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Storm lefty Boston Bateman (5-3) at 6:30pm.







