Ports Start Fast and Cruise to 5-1 Win

June 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports came out of the gates fast on Tuesday night, scoring four runs in the first two innings on their way to a 5-1 victory over Inland Empire to start the six-game series.

Though the Ports (31-33) will of course be aiming for a series win over the 66ers (17-47), another goal is right in front of them for the next two games, as the season's first half will conclude this Thursday with a chance to finish at .500. It would be the first time the Ports would do so since before the reorganization of the California League to Low-A in 2021.

Stockton's offense took advantage of wildness by Inland Empire starter Brandon Dufault, with Jared Sprague-Lott walking and stealing second to start the bottom of the first. That was followed by C.J. Pittaro doubling (12) just inside the left field line - as he has so often this season - to score Sprague-Lott and make it 1-0. Luis Freitez then dribbled an infield single past the mound that died in the grass near short that plated Pittaro for 2-0 lead.

Sprague-Lott and Pittaro both walked with two outs in the second inning and were both driven in by catcher Dylan Fien's double (1) into right center for a 4-0 advantage. Pedro Pineda led off the fourth by crushing a pitch up in the zone 404 feet into the Summit Talent Accelerators Bullpen BBQ for his fifth home run of the season and first since returning from the IL last week to go up 5-0.

The 66ers would get their lone run on a solo homer from Harold Coll in the fifth, who has three hits in four at bats against Stockton Starter Ryan Magdic. But that would be all that Magdic would allow in his first official quality start of the season, going six innings and allowing just one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. The 14-round pick out of Mizzou in last year's draft is now 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA.

Tucker Novotny pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts and Riley Huge worked a scoreless ninth to preserve the 5-1 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: It was the fifth time this season Sprague-Lott walked three times in a game, and he now trails Ryan Jackson by just one walk for the league lead with 54. Stockton is now 25-8 when they score first, 17-8 when they hit a home run, and 11-5 when they don't commit an error.

UP NEXT: It will be RHP Yeferson Vargas (4-4, 4.53) going for Inland Empire against RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (3-2, 3.07) for Stockton on a Silver Slugger Wednesday Presented by Pacific Homecare Services.

