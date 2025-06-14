Three Crooked-Number Innings for Giants Ties Series

June 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Another early offensive onslaught from the Giants evened up the six-game series at two apiece on Friday night, as San Jose defeated Stockton, 10-3, in Game Four.

The Giants opened the bottom of the first with a double, a single, a hit by pitch, followed by another double and a single off Jefferson Jean for a 4-0 lead before an out had been recorded by the Ports starter.

Jean would settle in over the next couple of innings, before running into trouble again in the fourth. After a lead-off triple for Jeremiah Jenkins, Jean got a little wild issuing a pair of walks and an RBI single before exiting. Tucker Novotny came in and allowed a base hit and a pair of walks of his own and San Jose had another four-run inning to go up 8-0.

The Ports would get on the board in the fifth when C.J. Pittaro drove in Bryan Andrade with a base hit through the left side. A Cameron Leary single up the middle scored Cesar Gonzalez and Luis Freitez, and the Ports had cut the deficit to 8-3. Cade Vernon came on to end the inning with a ground out to strand Pittaro and Leary, and he would not allow a base runner the rest of the way to earn the win and ground the Ports offense.

Stockton couldn't avoid an answer inning by the Giants, squandering any opportunity to wrestle momentum away from the San Jose in the bottom of the fifth. Dakota Jordan would cap the scoring by finishing off an 11-pitch at bat with a two-run homer to left for just the second home run allowed by Novotny this season that put the Giants up 10-3.

UP NEXT: Game Five is slated for a 6 PM first pitch with hard-throwing RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-1, 4.01) going for the Giants versus veteran RHP Jose Dicochea (3-5, 5.54) for the Ports.

