Grizzlies Fall Friday Despite Scoring First

June 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







After back-to-back wins and despite an early lead, the Fresno Grizzlies (27-34) suffered a 4-2 setback to the Modesto Nuts (36-25) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Grizzlies starter Jackson Cox matched his season long four innings but a rogue homer in the middle innings allowed Modesto to tie the game and mimic the comeback wins Fresno had the previous two nights.

Cox received some help from catcher Alan Espinal in the first inning as Modesto tried stealing twice but were thwarted both times.

Espinal caught Carlos Jimenez stealing for the second out of the inning and then caught Felnin Celestin to end the inning.

Kelvin Hidalgo started the bottom of the inning with a bang. Doubling off the wall in left center field to extend his 8 game extra-base streak and pushes his hitting streak to 9 games.

Hidalgo would score on a groundout and a sacrifice fly from Blake Wright.

The game remained 1-0 in favor of Fresno until Carlos Jimenez hit an opposite field homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

Justin Loer came on in relief of Cox in the 5th inning and kept the score level.

But Modesto utilized a single and a walk before an error on a failed pickoff moved the runners into scoring position. Carter Dorighi singled both runners in to push Modesto in front 3-1.

The Grizzlies got one back when Andy Perez ripped a solo homer over the right field wall.

But Modesto added one in the 8th, but it was after the Grizzlies stopped a bigger inning. After a leadoff walk, Felnin Celestin doubled off the wall in left center, Yeiker Reyes hit Andy Perez with the throw and Perez relayed a perfect strike to Espinal at the plate to cut the would be run down for the out.

Celestin wound up at third and ended up scoring anyways on a balk to push the lead to 4-2 for Modesto.

Modesto turned to a pair of relievers that kept the Grizzlies down for the final two innings to seal the game.

The series continues Saturday night as the Grizzlies turn to Bryan Mena and Modesto will counter with Christian Little. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Saturday is Grizzcon with a special appearance by Kate Flannery from "The Office" and Sunday is the first night game with the return of Pre-Game Catch on Father's Day.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch. Saturday night will also be broadcasted on 1430 AM ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:35pm.







