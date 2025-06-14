Quakes Clinch First Half South Division

June 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes clinched the First Half South Division Pennant with a 6-3 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Samuel Munoz smashed a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, putting the Quakes ahead to stay, as they won their third straight overall and will officially return to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Tied at 2-2 in the sixth, Munoz blasted a solo shot, his sixth of the year, making it 3-2 against Inland Empire starter Chris Clark (1-6).

Rancho added three in the eighth to put it away, taking a 6-2 lead thanks in part to a sac fly from Mairo Martinus and an RBI hit from Victor Rodrigues.

Samuel Sanchez (1-0) who fired three scoreless innings, was credited with the win in relief.

Rancho (36-25) will send Aidan Foeller (2-2) to the mound on Saturday night, while Inland Empire will counter with lefty Francis Texido (1-5) at 6:35pm.

