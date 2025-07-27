Stockton Bangs Out 17 Hits In 12-3 Win Over Storm

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports tied their season high in hits with 17 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark, as they defeated Lake Elsinore 12-3 to set up a chance at a split of the six-game series on Sunday.

The Storm struck first in the second inning on a two-RBI single from Cobb Hightower, but those would be the only two runs starter Sam Stuhr allowed in the game. The fifth-round pick out of Portland earned the win to move up to 4-4 on the season with five strong innings on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The home team wasted little time answering the two spot Lake Elsinore put up, scoring two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Cameron Leary doubled (27) to left to start the inning and would eventually score on a wild pitch. Myles Naylor and Tommy Takayoshi singled with one out, and Max Durrington would score Naylor on an RBI ground out to tie the game at two apiece.

Leary singled again in the fourth followed by a walk for Pedro Pineda. A wild pitch moved them both into scoring position, before Naylor doubled (11) into the right field corner to score them both and make it 4-2 Stockton. The Ports scored three more in the third when Ali Camarillo drove in Carlos Pacheco on a single into center, and C.J. Pittaro plated Durrington and Camarillo for a 7-3 Stockton lead with a single to right center.

Lake Elsinore got one back in the sixth, but a sac fly from Naylor in the bottom of the inning scored Dylan Fien and Leary would come in on a wild pitch for the second time on the night to go up 9-3. The Ports tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth on a two-RBI bloop single for Durrington and another RBI single for Camarillo on Stockton's 17th hit of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The 17 hits matched the Ports total in Fresno on June 25 in a game Stockton won 18-4.

Leary's on-base streak is up to 29 games which is tied for the third longest on-base streak in the California League this season, and his hit streak is now up to 10 games. He reached four times in the game, and he now leads the league in doubles by three.

Pacheco had his fifth two-hit game of the season, Durrington had his third, Pineda his 10th, and it was Camarillo's 14th.

UP NEXT: Game six is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch on Family Fun Day at Banner Island Ballpark, with RHP Abraham Parra (2-3, 5.28) going for the Storm versus LHP Tucker Novotny (2-2, 2.05) for the Ports.

