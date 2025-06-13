Presented by CalHOPE & Prevail: Friday, July 25 at Banner Island Ballpark

STOCKTON, Calif. - The holiday cheer comes early this summer as the Stockton Ports bring the magic of the season to the ballpark with Christmas in July, presented by Prevail, on Friday, July 25! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, but fans are going to want to get through the gates early.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Lawrence Butler Bobblehead, presented by CalHOPE-celebrating the A's standout and former Ports star.

But the holiday festivities don't stop there. The team will be suiting up in Santa Claus-themed jerseys, transforming Banner Island Ballpark into a winter wonderland complete with Christmas-themed cocktails, festive ballpark eats, holiday music, and more throughout the night.

As part of the celebration, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated back to Prevail, supporting their mission to advocate and strengthens individuals, families and children through prevention and education driven services and programs delivered with compassion and respect.

So whether you've been naughty or nice, make your list, check it twice, and don't miss one of the most anticipated theme nights of the summer!

Christmas in July Night

Friday, July 25

Lawrence Butler Bobblehead Giveaway - First 1,000 Fans

Santa Suit Jerseys + Holiday Treats + Festive Fun

$1 from Every Ticket Donated to Prevail

First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Tickets are on sale now at stocktonports.com.







