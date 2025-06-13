Three Homers for Giants Leads to Game Three Loss for Ports

June 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Giants (37-22) put together a complete performance in a 9-1 win over the Ports (30-30) on Thursday night to snap Stockton's five-game win streak and cut it to a 2-1 Ports lead in the six-game series.

It was San Jose striking early and often in game three, flipping the script on Stockton's formula for winning the first two games of the series. Wei-En Lin allowed a base hit on his first pitch of the game and a two-out single for Zander Darby, but that would be the only run he would allow in a tough-luck loss.

The Giants hit their first of three home runs on the night in the fourth against Aidan Layton, as Robert Hipwell's two-run shot made it capped off a three-run inning for San Jose to put them up 4-1.

Jose Ramos hit his first home run of the season on a solo shot to start the fifth, and Walker Martin hit a two-run bomb in the sixth off Riley Huge to go up 7-1. They would score two more in the seventh on a single into center by Darby and a throwing error by Pedro Pineda for their 9-1 lead.

Stockton got their lone run in the top of the sixth against Cale Lansville on an RBI single from Pittaro after a lead-off triple (1) for Carlos Pacheco. But Lansville would get a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of Ali Camarillo to end the threat for the only run he would allow.

The Ports weren't able to get to starter Jacob Bresnahan who threw five no-hit innings with just one walk and six strikeouts, after lasting just 0.2 innings against Stockton in their first inning where the Giants defense was sloppy behind him.

UP NEXT: Game four is scheduled for a 7:00 PM first pitch, with LHP Greg Farone (2-1, 3.51) going for San Jose versus RHP Jefferson Jean (2-2, 2.80) for Stockton.

