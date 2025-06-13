Catlett, Hidalgo Propel Grizzlies to Another 5-3 Win

June 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Despite another early deficit, the Fresno Grizzlies (27-33) responded quickly and relied on the pitching to hold on to another 5-3 victory over the Modesto Nuts (35-25) Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Grizzlies starter Everett Catlett limited damage after two hits and an error triggered a two-run lead for the Modesto Nuts before settling in and matching his season long outing, with 7 innings.

The Grizzlies offense delivered its big punch in the third and took a lead it would never relinquish.

Modesto jumped in front for the third straight night with a quick pair of runs but Catlett settled in thanks to a pair of groundouts and Alan Espinal caught a runner stealing at third to end the inning.

Catlett utilized a ground ball to get a double play to erase a single in the second and then retired the side in order during both the third and the fourth innings.

By that time the Grizzlies broke through for the lead. Yeiker Reyes singled with one out and Kelvin Hidalgo singled before Tommy Hopfe was hit by a pitch.

With two outs, Jacob Hinderleider singled in a run and Robert Calaz found a hole on the left side to score two more, putting the Grizzlies in front.

Blake Wright added a third consecutive two-out single to complete a four-run inning, making the Grizzlies a 4-2 lead.

Catlett seized the momentum and finished with three more shutout innings to keep the Grizzlies in front into the bottom of the 7th.

Fresno added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning when Hidalgo extended his extra-base streak to 7 consecutive games with a leadoff double. Hopfe moved him over to third with a sacrifice bunt and Andy Perez got him in with a sacrifice fly.

Fidel Ulloa grabbed the first two outs in the eighth before Modesto pushed across a run. Nathan Blasick entered to escape with the two-run lead.

Blasick then slammed the door shut by striking out the side for his league leading 11th save.

The Grizzlies turned the tide in the first three innings for the second consecutive night. Hidalgo's three-hit night led the offense while Wright added two hits as well.

Fresno takes the two of the first three games of the series heading into the weekend and turns to Jackson Cox for Fresno Tiger Tribute night. Modesto will oppose with Walter Ford as first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Postgame Fireworks will be presented by Community Health Systems.

Saturday is Grizzcon with a special appearance by Kate Flannery from "The Office" and Sunday is the first night game with the return of Pre-Game Catch on Father's Day.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch. Thursday night will also be broadcasted on 1430 AM ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:35pm.







California League Stories from June 13, 2025

