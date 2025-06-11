Ports Take Down First-Place Giants 8-3 in Game One

June 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new addition to the roster and the return of an injured one provided a boost to the Ports (28-28) to go along with a magnificent performance by starter Ryan Magdic in an 8-3 win over the Giants (36-22).

The newest Port, Bryan Andrade, drove in three runs with a pair of hits in his California League debut and Pedro Pineda returned from the injured list to record a pair of hits and score a run in his first action since April 24.

Andrade started the scoring with a base hit in the fourth to score Dylan Fien for a 1-0 Stockton lead, and had another in the sixth to plate Jared Sprague-Lott and Cameron Leary to put the Ports ahead 3-0. That was followed by Carlos Pacheco singling into right to score Luis Freitez and Andrade for a 5-0 Stockton advantage.

The Giants would get three back in the bottom of the sixth against Brayan Restituyo, though only one of those runs were earned. Stockton would get some breathing room back in the seventh when Leary drove in Sprague-Lott with a base hit into center to go up 6-3.

The Ports tacked on two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth when Leary drove in Pineda on what would have been a sac fly with the bases loaded, but the right fielder dropped the ball which allowed C.J. Pittaro to score as well for an 8-3 lead.

Felix Castro pitched two scoreless frames to close it out and earn his second save of the season, with a little help from two impressive defensive plays by Sprague-Lott in the eighth.

Magdic pitched five scoreless frames allowing just one hit and no walks with six punch outs for his third win of the year. All three Stockton pitchers went the entire game without issuing a walk to help keep the Giants to the three runs. It was the third time this season the Ports have gone a game without allowing a walk.

UP NEXT: Game two will be a 1:00 PM start at Excite Ballpark, with RHP Niko Mazza (1-1, 1.98) starting for San Jose verses RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2, 2.84) going for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.