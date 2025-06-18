Giants Top Nuts 5-2 to Clinch First-Half North Division Title

June 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The San Jose Giants clinched the California League North Division First Half Championship with a 5-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Locked in a tight race entering the night, the Giants pulled away late thanks to a four-run ninth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie and dashing Modesto's hopes of a late push for the title. With the victory, San Jose improved to 41-24, securing the division crown with one game to spare in the first half.

The Nuts struck first with a run in the third inning, going ahead on a two-out RBI single by Celesten. Modesto's pitching had kept the potent San Jose lineup quiet through much of the night, but reliever Jose Geraldo ran into trouble in the ninth, surrendering four runs on four hits, including a two-run single from Juan Perez and an RBI homer by Jakob Christian, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a solo home run to pace the Giants' offense.

Modesto had their chances, collecting eight hits and putting runners on in several innings, but couldn't come up with the big hit. 1B Carter Dorighi, DH Gabriel Moncada, and 2B Dervy Ventura each had two hits, while starting pitcher Ryan Sloan turned in five scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen. The Nuts' defense also helped keep the game close, turning two double plays to erase potential threats.

Despite the loss, the Nuts (38-27) wrapped up a strong first half, finishing second in the division standings. While the first-half title slipped away, Modesto will reset and aim to make a run in the second half, with playoff aspirations still very much alive. The two teams close out the first half Thursday before shifting focus to the back stretch of the 2025 season.







California League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.