Nuts Edge Storm 6-5 to Earn Series Split

June 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts capped off their six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm with a narrow 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field, earning a split in the set. Lake Elsinore took control with a four-run fourth inning, to take a 5-0 lead, but Modesto battled back for the comeback win.

3B Carter Dorighi led the way offensively, driving in four runs, including a two-rbi double that tied the game in the 7th inning. 2B Dervy Ventura added two hits, including the game winning knock that scored Carter Dorighi to put Modesto ahead for good at 6-5..

On the mound, reliever Aneury Lora (W, 1-2) tossed two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season, and closer Calvin Schapira (S, 3) shut the door in the ninth to pick up the save. The bullpen combined for three shutout frames to keep Modesto within striking distance.

The win moves Modesto to 34-23 on the season, keeping them firmly in the playoff hunt, while Lake Elsinore falls to 27-30. The Nuts now turn their attention to their next series down in Fresno with momentum after closing strong in front of the home crowd.







California League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.