Storm Surge Past Nuts, Take Game 2 with 10-6 Win

June 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm broke out the bats on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field, pounding out 18 hits to defeat the Modesto Nuts 10-6 and take a 2-0 lead in the six-game series. Fueled by multi-hit performances throughout the lineup - including five hits from catcher Lamar King Jr. and a four-RBI night from Zach Evans and a two-RBI night from Emmanuel Figueroa - the Storm pulled away late and handed Modesto its second straight home loss.

The back-and-forth game saw the Storm jump ahead early with two runs in the third and two more in the fourth, but the Nuts responded with a pair of rallies in the third and fifth innings to even the score at 4-4. Modesto starter Ryan Sloan was hit hard over 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, while Lake Elsinore's bullpen - particularly winner Brian Salazar and closer Bernard Jose - held strong to preserve the lead after starter Kash Mayfield's two perfect innings.

Modesto's offense showed life behind Carter Dorighi (1-for-3, RBI), Ricardo Cova (2-for-4, RBI double), and Carlos Jimenez (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), but defensive miscues and missed chances proved costly. The Nuts went just 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base, while reliever Adrian Quintana took the loss after giving up the go-ahead runs in the eighth. A late rally in the bottom of the eighth brought Modesto within a run, but the Storm answered with a crushing four-run ninth to seal the game.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improves to 26-27 and continues to climb the CAL South standings. Modesto falls to 31-22 and drops out of first place in the North Division for the first time all season. Game 3 is set for Thursday afternoon, first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m., as the Nuts look to halt the Storm's momentum and keep their hopes of a third straight league title alive.







California League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.